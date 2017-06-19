Awareness of workplace bullying 'epidemic' grows

Workplace bullying has reached "epidemic level," according to a new study, and legal analysts are advising companies to take heed. The San Francisco-based Workplace Bullying Institute's 2017 U.S. Workplace Bullying Survey, released earlier this month, estimated that 30 million American workers have been, or are now being, bullied at work, while another 30 million have witnessed it.

