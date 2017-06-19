2 Dogs removed from Winston-Salem house after being locked inside for several days
Two dogs were removed from a Winston-Salem home on Thursday, after being inside for several days, following their owner's arrest on Sunday. "The dogs will die, the dogs will die," said Teri Kennedy, who learned of the dogs on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.
Comments
Add your comments below
Winston-Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|I lived to tell t...
|8,711
|Bi Married Men Winston Salem, NC
|Jun 17
|KHPrice
|1
|Looking for Tammy messer, old friend (Feb '16)
|Jun 11
|HelpingHand
|16
|Bobbi nd Sierra
|Jun 10
|Jtu
|8
|murder in colfax (Feb '06)
|Jun 8
|Louis Stephenson
|22
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|May 27
|1tiger
|72
|Aggressive Dog Ordinance Possible In Forsyth Co... (Oct '07)
|May '17
|Bug
|16
Find what you want!
Search Winston-Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC