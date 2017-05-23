Woman charged with death by vehicle, victim was her mother
A 66-year-old Archdale woman was charged Monday with death by vehicle in connection with an April 5 crash that killed her 92-year-old mother, according to a press release. Helen Phillips Morrison was a passenger in a Ford Ranger pickup truck being driven by her daughter, Betty Sue Morrison, also of Archdale.
