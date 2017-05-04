Triad: Eli Conley, Chastity Scott, Fu...

Triad: Eli Conley, Chastity Scott, Fundraising Dinner

Published: May 5, 2017 in Carolinas News Notes Updated: May 4, 2017 at 8:22 pm ENGAGE: Write a letter to the editor Pictured Above: Folk artist Eli Conley will be the guest performer at a fundraiser for the North Star LGBTQ Center in Winston-Salem, N.C. Photo Credit: Brooke Porter WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - A benefit show for the North Star LGBTQ Center will be held on May 6, 7:30 p.m., at ReNewal Fellowship, 1350 Jonestown Rd. Contemporary folk artist Eli Conley will provide entertainment for the evening. His music tells stories of highs and lows of love to political themes and has been described as "akin to the classic era of the singer-songwriter genre.

