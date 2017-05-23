Sleep apnea reporting low among individuals aged 65+
From 1993 to 2011, physicians reported sleep apnea in 0.3 percent of all office visits among individuals aged 65 years and older, according to a study published online May 4 in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society . Andrew M. Namen, M.D., from Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, N.C., and colleagues obtained data from the National Ambulatory Medical Care Survey and the National Hospital Ambulatory Medical Care Survey from 1993 to 2011.
