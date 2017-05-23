Sleep apnea reporting low among individuals aged 65+

From 1993 to 2011, physicians reported sleep apnea in 0.3 percent of all office visits among individuals aged 65 years and older, according to a study published online May 4 in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society . Andrew M. Namen, M.D., from Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, N.C., and colleagues obtained data from the National Ambulatory Medical Care Survey and the National Hospital Ambulatory Medical Care Survey from 1993 to 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.