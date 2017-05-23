Sleep apnea reporting low among indiv...

Sleep apnea reporting low among individuals aged 65+

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: PhysOrg Weblog

From 1993 to 2011, physicians reported sleep apnea in 0.3 percent of all office visits among individuals aged 65 years and older, according to a study published online May 4 in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society . Andrew M. Namen, M.D., from Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, N.C., and colleagues obtained data from the National Ambulatory Medical Care Survey and the National Hospital Ambulatory Medical Care Survey from 1993 to 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winston-Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 2 min Steven Spencer 8,604
News Aggressive Dog Ordinance Possible In Forsyth Co... (Oct '07) May 21 Bug 16
Need a good landlord May 19 Young m 1
Crotch rocket riders May 16 Jotae 1
Amber Alert-Need your help May 8 figured out 2
Girl from Kentucky looking for tree May 2 wow 4
trevor blankenship Apr 29 CHARLES BAYLIS 4
See all Winston-Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winston-Salem Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Forsyth County was issued at May 24 at 2:32PM EDT

Winston-Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winston-Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. China
 

Winston-Salem, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,854 • Total comments across all topics: 281,248,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC