Rhinoleap broadens local theater, education Updated at

A nonprofit production company two years in the making will launch its first two-week student workshop ahead of its professional production of Ken Ludwig's adaptation of "The Three Musketeers," based on the novel by Alexandre Dumas. Rhinoleap Productions is the brainchild of Tom Osteen, a 30-year resident of Asheboro and retired orthopedic surgeon.

