Primo Water (PRMW) - Research Analysts' Weekly Ratings Changes
They now have a $17.50 price target on the stock. 5/11/2017 - Primo Water was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Winston-Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|2 hr
|Baybeh
|8,657
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|May 27
|1tiger
|72
|Aggressive Dog Ordinance Possible In Forsyth Co... (Oct '07)
|May 21
|Bug
|16
|Need a good landlord
|May 19
|Young m
|1
|Crotch rocket riders
|May 16
|Jotae
|1
|Amber Alert-Need your help
|May 8
|figured out
|2
|Girl from Kentucky looking for tree
|May 2
|wow
|4
Find what you want!
Search Winston-Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC