Northern Hospital joins with Wake for...

Northern Hospital joins with Wake for cardiac rehab program -

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 14 Read more: Mt. Airy News

Allison Yax, clinical exercise physiologist for cardiac rehab, works with a new patient to set his personalized treadmill settings during his initial evaluation last week, as Judy Grove, RN, observes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mt. Airy News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winston-Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 12 hr Baybeh 8,554
Crotch rocket riders Tue Jotae 1
Amber Alert-Need your help May 8 figured out 2
Girl from Kentucky looking for tree May 2 wow 4
trevor blankenship Apr 29 CHARLES BAYLIS 4
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) Apr 26 Roy 71
News Mentally Ill Inmate Gets Nine Months in Solitary (Oct '08) Apr 24 Redneck West Virg... 129
See all Winston-Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winston-Salem Forum Now

Winston-Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winston-Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
 

Winston-Salem, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,884 • Total comments across all topics: 281,092,396

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC