North Carolina jail inmate injured after falling from car

Authorities say a female inmate at a North Carolina jail jumped out of a moving patrol car and suffered serious injuries. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office told the Winston-Salem Journal that it's investigating Wednesday's incident.

