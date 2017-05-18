North Carolina jail inmate injured after falling from car
Authorities say a female inmate at a North Carolina jail jumped out of a moving patrol car and suffered serious injuries. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office told the Winston-Salem Journal that it's investigating Wednesday's incident.
