News 38 mins ago 7:21 p.m.N.C. crematory penalized after 90+ containers of human remains found ata
A Winston-Salem, N.C. crematorium was hit with multiple penalties on Wednesday after an employee was found with 93 containers of cremated human remains at his home in April. The employee, James Massie, worked at Cremation Services Inc. and was responsible for disposing the remains, believed to be from unclaimed bodies.
