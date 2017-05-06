Know it all
The first recorded recipes for doughnuts are from the Dutch in the mid-1800s. The sweet treats were known as olykoeks, which means oily cakes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Winston-Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|Baybeh
|8,504
|Amber Alert-Need your help
|Mon
|figured out
|2
|Girl from Kentucky looking for tree
|May 2
|wow
|4
|trevor blankenship
|Apr 29
|CHARLES BAYLIS
|4
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Apr 26
|Roy
|71
|Mentally Ill Inmate Gets Nine Months in Solitary (Oct '08)
|Apr 24
|Redneck West Virg...
|129
|UNEAKBUY Top Unique Gadgets, Decor, Health
|Apr 23
|UneakBuy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Winston-Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC