Insurers continue to hike prices, abandon ACA markets

In this Saturday, Nov. 22, 2014, file photo, Blue Bridge Benefits LLC agent Patricia Sarabia, right, and Adolfo Briceno, left, with Spanish Speaking LLC, help a potential customer with Blue Cross Blue Shield at a kiosk promoting health insurance under the federal Affordable Care Act, at Compare Foods in Winston-Salem, N.C. People shopping for insurance through the Affordable Care Act in yet more regions will be facing higher prices and fewer choices in the coming year as insurance companies lay out their early plans for 2018. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina said Thursday, May 25, 2017, it wants a 23 percent price hike in 2018 because it doesn't expect crucial payments from the federal government to continue.

