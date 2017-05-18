Howard Platt to receive Lifetime Achi...

Howard Platt to receive Lifetime Achievement Award from NSMA

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 15 Read more: WBTV

Iconic local sportscaster Howard Platt is one of two to set to receive the National Sports Media Association's Lifetime Achievement Award at the NSMA's 58th Annual Awards Banquet, June 26 in Winston-Salem, according to a press release. Platt will be honored along with broadcaster Bob Miller, who retired in April after 44 years and more than 3,300 games as the television play-by-play announcer for the Los Angeles Kings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winston-Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) Wed Baybeh 8,554
Crotch rocket riders May 16 Jotae 1
Amber Alert-Need your help May 8 figured out 2
Girl from Kentucky looking for tree May 2 wow 4
trevor blankenship Apr 29 CHARLES BAYLIS 4
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) Apr 26 Roy 71
News Mentally Ill Inmate Gets Nine Months in Solitary (Oct '08) Apr 24 Redneck West Virg... 129
See all Winston-Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winston-Salem Forum Now

Winston-Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winston-Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Afghanistan
 

Winston-Salem, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,495 • Total comments across all topics: 281,122,722

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC