Howard Platt to receive Lifetime Achievement Award from NSMA
Iconic local sportscaster Howard Platt is one of two to set to receive the National Sports Media Association's Lifetime Achievement Award at the NSMA's 58th Annual Awards Banquet, June 26 in Winston-Salem, according to a press release. Platt will be honored along with broadcaster Bob Miller, who retired in April after 44 years and more than 3,300 games as the television play-by-play announcer for the Los Angeles Kings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Winston-Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|Wed
|Baybeh
|8,554
|Crotch rocket riders
|May 16
|Jotae
|1
|Amber Alert-Need your help
|May 8
|figured out
|2
|Girl from Kentucky looking for tree
|May 2
|wow
|4
|trevor blankenship
|Apr 29
|CHARLES BAYLIS
|4
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Apr 26
|Roy
|71
|Mentally Ill Inmate Gets Nine Months in Solitary (Oct '08)
|Apr 24
|Redneck West Virg...
|129
Find what you want!
Search Winston-Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC