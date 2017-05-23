Golf-ball-size hail and high winds po...

Golf-ball-size hail and high winds possible Thursday, but no more tornadoes for central NC

Read more: HeraldSun.com

The sun came out from behind the clouds on Thursday morning for the first time in days, but forecasters say the brighter skies may not last. Clouds could return Thursday afternoon, and scattered to numerous thunderstorms with golf-ball-size hail and damaging winds are possible, National Weather Service forecasters say.

