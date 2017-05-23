Golf-ball-size hail and high winds possible Thursday, but no more tornadoes for central NC
The sun came out from behind the clouds on Thursday morning for the first time in days, but forecasters say the brighter skies may not last. Clouds could return Thursday afternoon, and scattered to numerous thunderstorms with golf-ball-size hail and damaging winds are possible, National Weather Service forecasters say.
Winston-Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|29 min
|Baybeh
|8,619
|Aggressive Dog Ordinance Possible In Forsyth Co... (Oct '07)
|May 21
|Bug
|16
|Need a good landlord
|May 19
|Young m
|1
|Crotch rocket riders
|May 16
|Jotae
|1
|Amber Alert-Need your help
|May 8
|figured out
|2
|Girl from Kentucky looking for tree
|May 2
|wow
|4
|trevor blankenship
|Apr 29
|CHARLES BAYLIS
|4
