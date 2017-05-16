Geoff Berkshire named film editor for L.A. Times
For the past three years, Berkshire has served as an associate editor and film critic for Variety, overseeing film features, special sections as well as the big festivals and awards shows. His passion for cinema started as a childhood fascination with monster movies, Disney and "Star Wars," and blossomed into a wide-ranging obsession for artistic achievement on all screens, big and small.
