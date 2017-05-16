Geoff Berkshire named film editor for...

Geoff Berkshire named film editor for L.A. Times

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

For the past three years, Berkshire has served as an associate editor and film critic for Variety, overseeing film features, special sections as well as the big festivals and awards shows. His passion for cinema started as a childhood fascination with monster movies, Disney and "Star Wars," and blossomed into a wide-ranging obsession for artistic achievement on all screens, big and small.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winston-Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 1 hr Steven Spencer 8,551
Crotch rocket riders 3 hr Jotae 1
Amber Alert-Need your help May 8 figured out 2
Girl from Kentucky looking for tree May 2 wow 4
trevor blankenship Apr 29 CHARLES BAYLIS 4
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) Apr 26 Roy 71
News Mentally Ill Inmate Gets Nine Months in Solitary (Oct '08) Apr 24 Redneck West Virg... 129
See all Winston-Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winston-Salem Forum Now

Winston-Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winston-Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Winston-Salem, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,276 • Total comments across all topics: 281,060,577

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC