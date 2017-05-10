Former UNC cheerleader earns royal Br...

Former UNC cheerleader earns royal British post

Saturday May 6

The first question I asked the new lord-lieutenant of Bristol, and one I'm sure a lot of you want to know the answer to, was "Does Queen Elizabeth II call you 'Peaches'?" "Yes," Lois Patricia "Peaches" Hauser Golding told me when I contacted her after she was appointed lord-lieutenant of the city and county of Bristol in southwest England. Golding, 64, began her duties in that role last week, becoming the first black female ever appointed to a post created by Henry VIII - yes, that Henry VIII - hundreds of years ago.

