The first question I asked the new lord-lieutenant of Bristol, and one I'm sure a lot of you want to know the answer to, was "Does Queen Elizabeth II call you 'Peaches'?" "Yes," Lois Patricia "Peaches" Hauser Golding told me when I contacted her after she was appointed lord-lieutenant of the city and county of Bristol in southwest England. Golding, 64, began her duties in that role last week, becoming the first black female ever appointed to a post created by Henry VIII - yes, that Henry VIII - hundreds of years ago.

