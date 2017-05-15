Ex-lawmaker accused of campaign fund misuse to be sentenced...
A former North Carolina lawmaker accused by prosecutors of misusing more than $200,000 in campaign funds on such items as vacations, speeding tickets and haircuts awaits sentencing Tuesday on federal charges arising from the case. Former longtime state Sen. Fletcher Hartsell was set to appear in Winston-Salem federal court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Add your comments below
Winston-Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|9 hr
|Baybeh
|8,545
|Amber Alert-Need your help
|May 8
|figured out
|2
|Girl from Kentucky looking for tree
|May 2
|wow
|4
|trevor blankenship
|Apr 29
|CHARLES BAYLIS
|4
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Apr 26
|Roy
|71
|Mentally Ill Inmate Gets Nine Months in Solitary (Oct '08)
|Apr 24
|Redneck West Virg...
|129
|UNEAKBUY Top Unique Gadgets, Decor, Health
|Apr 23
|UneakBuy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Winston-Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC