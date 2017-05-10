Crime 1 hour ago 9:59 p.m.Missing 15-year-old NC teen found, suspects charged

After the Amber Alert issued for a missing 15-year-old girl from Winston-Salem was canceled, deputies charged two men in connection with her disappearance. On Friday, 15-year-old Cassidy Bottoms and 20-year-old Joffee Lee Cutler were located in Sanford around 9 p.m. by the Sanford Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.