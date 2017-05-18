Covelli adds N.C. to its Panera franchise
Locally based Covelli Enterprises, already Panera Bread's largest franchisee, has added more than a dozen locations to its bakery-cafe chain. The Warren company said this week that the acquisition of the 15 restaurants in North Carolina includes locations in High Point, Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Kernersville, Mooresville, Clemmons, Boone, Hickory, Salisbury and Burlington.
