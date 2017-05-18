Conville completes leadership program

Chad Conville, director of auxiliary services at Randolph Community College, recently graduated from the N.C. Community College Leadership Program, a seven-month program offering participants organized face-to-face and computer-based learning experiences to acquaint them with community college issues and to help them develop leadership skills. The graduation ceremony for the 29th class was held April 28 at Sandhills Community College.

