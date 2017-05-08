Commissioners fund strategic plan projects
Randolph County commissioners OK'd en masse nine projects recommended by a strategic planning panel during a special meeting Monday evening. The meeting had been called to consider funding of projects recommended by the Strategic Planning Implementation Committee.
