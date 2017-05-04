Childrena s Advocacy Center will aid ...

Childrena s Advocacy Center will aid child sex abuse victims Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Courier-Tribune

Editor's Note: Children who have been victimized by sexual predators are sometimes 'revictimized' when they have to travel out of Randolph County for more medical evaluations and more interviews after they have already told their stories and been examined. Why? To get the best evidence to use in court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winston-Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 5 hr Baybeh 8,485
Amber Alert-Need your help Fri L-town native 1
Girl from Kentucky looking for tree May 2 wow 4
trevor blankenship Apr 29 CHARLES BAYLIS 4
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) Apr 26 Roy 71
News Mentally Ill Inmate Gets Nine Months in Solitary (Oct '08) Apr 24 Redneck West Virg... 129
UNEAKBUY Top Unique Gadgets, Decor, Health Apr 23 UneakBuy 1
See all Winston-Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winston-Salem Forum Now

Winston-Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winston-Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Gunman
 

Winston-Salem, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,853 • Total comments across all topics: 280,821,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC