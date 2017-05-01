Charter Medical Announces Exclusive Global Distribution Agreement With INCELL Corporation

Winston-Salem, NC-May 3, 2017- Charter Medical Ltd., a Fenner PLC subsidiary , a globally recognized manufacturer of products for the regenerative medicine and bioprocessing industries, announced today that it has established a strategic partnership with INCELL Corporation, an innovative developer and manufacturer of specialty medias and formulated solutions for tissue and cell collection, transport, processing and storage. The partnership will enable both organizations to meet the growing customer demand for more comprehensive solutions in cell culture, cell expansion, and cryopreservation.

