Charity event goes to the dogs

Friday May 19 Read more: Courier-Tribune

The Sergei Foundation's fourth annual Triad Dog Games will take place Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday, May 21, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds . This dog expo features four of the most prominent professional dog sport competitions at one time, in one location, with world champion competitors.

