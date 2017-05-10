Burra s moment at hand?
Will Richard Burr, our state's low-key senior senator, emerge as a heroic figure as questions swirl around an embattled president? Pundits and editorial boards have been tempted to draw parallels between the Republican from Winston-Salem and his Democratic predecessor from nearly half a century ago, Sam Ervin. The "country lawyer" from Morganton gained fame by pressing the Senate inquiry into the Watergate scandal that eventually drove Richard Nixon from office.
Winston-Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|15 hr
|Baybeh
|8,505
|Amber Alert-Need your help
|May 8
|figured out
|2
|Girl from Kentucky looking for tree
|May 2
|wow
|4
|trevor blankenship
|Apr 29
|CHARLES BAYLIS
|4
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Apr 26
|Roy
|71
|Mentally Ill Inmate Gets Nine Months in Solitary (Oct '08)
|Apr 24
|Redneck West Virg...
|129
|UNEAKBUY Top Unique Gadgets, Decor, Health
|Apr 23
|UneakBuy
|1
