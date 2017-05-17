Blue Cross lays off 165 North Carolina customer service reps
North Carolina's largest health insurer has announced it will lay off 165 customer service reps, many of whom were hired last year to enroll customers under the Affordable Care Act. The News & Observer reports that Blue Cross and Blue Shield confirmed Wednesday that the cuts will take effect in June and affect workers in Durham, Fayetteville and Winston-Salem.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Winston-Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|19 hr
|Baybeh
|8,554
|Crotch rocket riders
|Tue
|Jotae
|1
|Amber Alert-Need your help
|May 8
|figured out
|2
|Girl from Kentucky looking for tree
|May 2
|wow
|4
|trevor blankenship
|Apr 29
|CHARLES BAYLIS
|4
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Apr 26
|Roy
|71
|Mentally Ill Inmate Gets Nine Months in Solitary (Oct '08)
|Apr 24
|Redneck West Virg...
|129
Find what you want!
Search Winston-Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC