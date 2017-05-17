Blue Cross lays off 165 North Carolin...

Blue Cross lays off 165 North Carolina customer service reps

Read more: WBTV

North Carolina's largest health insurer has announced it will lay off 165 customer service reps, many of whom were hired last year to enroll customers under the Affordable Care Act. The News & Observer reports that Blue Cross and Blue Shield confirmed Wednesday that the cuts will take effect in June and affect workers in Durham, Fayetteville and Winston-Salem.

Winston-Salem, NC

