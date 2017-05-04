BBMetzdorf, BC Staff Quiets Wake Bats to Even Series

GAME INFORMATION Score: Boston College 8, No. 17 Wake Forest 0 Records: Boston College at Wake Forest Location: David E. Couch Ballpark in Winston-Salem, N.C. Series: The series is tied, 1-1 BC HIGHLIGHTS The Eagles scored two in the first and did not look back, adding one in the fourth, three in the seventh and two in the eighth.

