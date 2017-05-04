Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old gi...

Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old girl out of N.C.

An Amber Alert was issued in North Carolina just after 2 a.m. Thursday for a missing 15-year-old girl. Cassidy Ann Bottoms was last seen in the 800 block of Old Oak Hollow Road in Winston-Salem, according to NBC affiliate WRAL .

