A Fiery Force For The Left, North Carolina NAACP Chief William Barber To Step Down
Rev. William Barber speaks to a crowd at a rally in Winston-Salem, N.C., in 2015 after the beginning of a federal voting rights trial. North Carolina NAACP President William Barber, a liberal force against the state's attempts to limit voting rights and ban gay marriage, will step down from the organization next month.
