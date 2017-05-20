2018 NFL Draft: Possible Wake Forest Draftees
While it is still really early, who are a couple of guys that Wake Forest fans can expect to see drafted next April? The first name that jumps out is Duke Ejiofor . He stated right after the Military Bowl victory over Temple that he would be returning to Wake Forest for his senior season.
