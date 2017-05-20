2018 NFL Draft: Possible Wake Forest ...

2018 NFL Draft: Possible Wake Forest Draftees

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 1 Read more: Blogger So Dear

While it is still really early, who are a couple of guys that Wake Forest fans can expect to see drafted next April? The first name that jumps out is Duke Ejiofor . He stated right after the Military Bowl victory over Temple that he would be returning to Wake Forest for his senior season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blogger So Dear.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winston-Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 10 hr Steven Spencer 8,481
Girl from Kentucky looking for tree Tue wow 4
trevor blankenship Apr 29 CHARLES BAYLIS 4
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) Apr 26 Roy 71
News Mentally Ill Inmate Gets Nine Months in Solitary (Oct '08) Apr 24 Redneck West Virg... 129
UNEAKBUY Top Unique Gadgets, Decor, Health Apr 23 UneakBuy 1
News Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06) Apr 12 Mom of 2 343
See all Winston-Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winston-Salem Forum Now

Winston-Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winston-Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Winston-Salem, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,858 • Total comments across all topics: 280,786,017

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC