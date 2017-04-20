Woman convicted of prostituting 12-ye...

Woman convicted of prostituting 12-year-old girl

Saturday Apr 29 Read more: WWAY-TV Wilmington

A 39-year-old woman is convicted of prostituting a North Carolina girl by arranging for her to get raped by adult men for money. The Winston-Salem Journal reports Flora Riano Gonzalez was sentenced Friday to between 11 and 16 years in prison after a jury found her guilty of sexual servitude and felony child abuse involving prostitution.

Winston-Salem, NC

