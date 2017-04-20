Woman convicted of prostituting 12-year-old girl
A 39-year-old woman is convicted of prostituting a North Carolina girl by arranging for her to get raped by adult men for money. The Winston-Salem Journal reports Flora Riano Gonzalez was sentenced Friday to between 11 and 16 years in prison after a jury found her guilty of sexual servitude and felony child abuse involving prostitution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.
Add your comments below
Winston-Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|14 hr
|Baybeh
|8,477
|Girl from Kentucky looking for tree
|Tue
|wow
|4
|trevor blankenship
|Apr 29
|CHARLES BAYLIS
|4
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Apr 26
|Roy
|71
|Mentally Ill Inmate Gets Nine Months in Solitary (Oct '08)
|Apr 24
|Redneck West Virg...
|129
|UNEAKBUY Top Unique Gadgets, Decor, Health
|Apr 23
|UneakBuy
|1
|Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06)
|Apr 12
|Mom of 2
|343
Find what you want!
Search Winston-Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC