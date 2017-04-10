Winston-Salem joins Randolph in human remains investigation

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office is working in conjunction with the Winston-Salem Police Department in reference to the human remains that were located on Canter Road, Archdale, on April 10. Also on April 10, the Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a residence at 308 Timberline Drive to investigate a missing person/check on the welfare of a 75-year-old male identified as John Douglas Agnew. His deceased, dismembered body was subsequently located in the residence.

