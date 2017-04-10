VIDEO: Opening reception of ArtReach ...

VIDEO: Opening reception of ArtReach East at the Foothills Arts...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser

In spite of a busy night in Elkin, there was a good showing for the opening reception of ArtReach East at the Foothills Arts Council. Downtown Elkin was busy Friday night with activities throughout town including the opening reception of ArtReach East at the Foothills Arts Council where work from Davie, Forsyth and Stokes counties were on exhibit in addition to those from several local artists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winston-Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 20 hr Baybeh 8,304
Bobbi nd Sierra Sun Conscience 5
I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13) Mar 29 Juanfat Kock 32
News Editorial: Tougher laws for DWIs welcomed (Mar '13) Mar 23 Helena 17
Ashley Furnture jobs (Mar '14) Feb '17 Just asking 3
pain doc in the area Feb '17 Big Hurt 2
News Teen ticketed for trash talking and other weird... (Jun '13) Feb '17 Phartister 122
See all Winston-Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winston-Salem Forum Now

Winston-Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winston-Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Winston-Salem, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,814 • Total comments across all topics: 280,214,518

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC