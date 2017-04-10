VIDEO: Opening reception of ArtReach East at the Foothills Arts...

In spite of a busy night in Elkin, there was a good showing for the opening reception of ArtReach East at the Foothills Arts Council. Downtown Elkin was busy Friday night with activities throughout town including the opening reception of ArtReach East at the Foothills Arts Council where work from Davie, Forsyth and Stokes counties were on exhibit in addition to those from several local artists.

