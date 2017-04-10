VIDEO: Opening reception of ArtReach East at the Foothills Arts...
In spite of a busy night in Elkin, there was a good showing for the opening reception of ArtReach East at the Foothills Arts Council. Downtown Elkin was busy Friday night with activities throughout town including the opening reception of ArtReach East at the Foothills Arts Council where work from Davie, Forsyth and Stokes counties were on exhibit in addition to those from several local artists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Winston-Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|20 hr
|Baybeh
|8,304
|Bobbi nd Sierra
|Sun
|Conscience
|5
|I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13)
|Mar 29
|Juanfat Kock
|32
|Editorial: Tougher laws for DWIs welcomed (Mar '13)
|Mar 23
|Helena
|17
|Ashley Furnture jobs (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Just asking
|3
|pain doc in the area
|Feb '17
|Big Hurt
|2
|Teen ticketed for trash talking and other weird... (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|Phartister
|122
Find what you want!
Search Winston-Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC