Triad: Pride Fest, Car Show, Mystery, Film Screening

Published: April 21, 2017 in Carolinas News Notes Updated: April 20, 2017 at 5:10 pm ENGAGE: Write a letter to the editor LEXINGTON, N.C. - The 2017 Davidson County LGBT Pride Foundation's Woodstock Festival will be held from May 19-21 at Pride Field, 262 Zimmerman Rd. On May 19, a food drive kick-off will take place. Camping setup begins at 1 p.m., karaoke and open mic at 7 p.m. and bonfire at 7 p.m. The following day, a parade will be held along W. Center St and Vance St. Line up is at 11 a.m. and the parade steps off at 12 p.m. All are encouraged to join in.

