Triad: Fest judge, prom date, Dem board

Triad: Fest judge, prom date, Dem board

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: Q-Notes

Published: April 7, 2017 in Carolinas News Notes Updated: April 7, 2017 at 1:26 am ENGAGE: Write a letter to the editor Pictured Above: Mark Spano was selected to be a judge at the OUT at the Movies International LGBT Film Festival to be held in the fall. WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Author and filmmaker Mark Spano will take a chair as a judge for the 2017 OUT at the Movies International LGBT Film Festival which will be held from Oct. 5-8.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Q-Notes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winston-Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 10 hr Baybeh 8,299
Bobbi nd Sierra 14 hr Conscience 5
I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13) Mar 29 Juanfat Kock 32
News Editorial: Tougher laws for DWIs welcomed (Mar '13) Mar 23 Helena 17
Ashley Furnture jobs (Mar '14) Feb '17 Just asking 3
pain doc in the area Feb '17 Big Hurt 2
News Teen ticketed for trash talking and other weird... (Jun '13) Feb '17 Phartister 122
See all Winston-Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winston-Salem Forum Now

Winston-Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winston-Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Mexico
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Pakistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Winston-Salem, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,862 • Total comments across all topics: 280,176,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC