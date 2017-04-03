Triad: Fest judge, prom date, Dem board
Published: April 7, 2017 in Carolinas News Notes Updated: April 7, 2017 at 1:26 am ENGAGE: Write a letter to the editor Pictured Above: Mark Spano was selected to be a judge at the OUT at the Movies International LGBT Film Festival to be held in the fall. WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Author and filmmaker Mark Spano will take a chair as a judge for the 2017 OUT at the Movies International LGBT Film Festival which will be held from Oct. 5-8.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Q-Notes.
Add your comments below
Winston-Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|10 hr
|Baybeh
|8,299
|Bobbi nd Sierra
|14 hr
|Conscience
|5
|I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13)
|Mar 29
|Juanfat Kock
|32
|Editorial: Tougher laws for DWIs welcomed (Mar '13)
|Mar 23
|Helena
|17
|Ashley Furnture jobs (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Just asking
|3
|pain doc in the area
|Feb '17
|Big Hurt
|2
|Teen ticketed for trash talking and other weird... (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|Phartister
|122
Find what you want!
Search Winston-Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC