This Restaurant Recreated the Extravagant, 10-Course Meal Served on the Titanic

To honor the 105th anniversary of the Titanic ship sinking in 1912, Spring House Restaurant, Kitchen and Bar in Winston-Salem, North Carolina partnered with the Winston-Salem Wine Market to develop a dinner that reflects what the passengers ate while aboard the ship. The prix-fixe meal, which cost $125 a head and included 8 wines, featured food inspiration from the original menus discovered after the ship sank.

