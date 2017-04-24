This Restaurant Recreated the Extrava...

This Restaurant Recreated the Extravagant, 10-Course Meal Served on the Titanic

Monday Apr 24

To honor the 105th anniversary of the Titanic ship sinking in 1912, Spring House Restaurant, Kitchen and Bar in Winston-Salem, North Carolina partnered with the Winston-Salem Wine Market to develop a dinner that reflects what the passengers ate while aboard the ship. The prix-fixe meal, which cost $125 a head and included 8 wines, featured food inspiration from the original menus discovered after the ship sank.

Winston-Salem, NC

