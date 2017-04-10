Small molecule may offer new way to fight pancreatic cancer
In a search for much needed new treatments for pancreatic cancer - a deadly and aggressive disease with a poor survival rate - scientists are looking for clues at the molecular level. Now, a new study finds that a small molecule called MIR506 appears to play an important role in the fate of pancreatic cancer cells, and may offer a way to stop their growth and ability to spread.
