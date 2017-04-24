Send Your DNA to Space and Back via New Service
The company that sells launch services for cremated remains is offering a new way for you to send a bit of yourself or your loved ones to space - with the added bonus that you don't have to be dead to participate. Company founder Charles Chafer said that flying genetic material is a way for people who don't choose cremation to participate in a memorial spaceflight.
