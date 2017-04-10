Richmond County man charged in Winston-Salem murder, dismemberment -
A man released from prison on assault and robbery convictions is now accused of being involved with a Winston-Salem homicide. Richmond County Sheriff James E. Clemmons Jr. said in a release that 31-year-old Adrion Demare Whorley, of Safie First Avenue in East Rockingham, was identified by the Winston-Salem Police Department as a suspect in a homicide over the weekend.
