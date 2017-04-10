Richmond County man charged in Winsto...

Richmond County man charged in Winston-Salem murder, dismemberment -

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Richmond County Daily Journal

A man released from prison on assault and robbery convictions is now accused of being involved with a Winston-Salem homicide. Richmond County Sheriff James E. Clemmons Jr. said in a release that 31-year-old Adrion Demare Whorley, of Safie First Avenue in East Rockingham, was identified by the Winston-Salem Police Department as a suspect in a homicide over the weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Richmond County Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winston-Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 1 hr Baybeh 8,354
News Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06) Wed Mom of 2 343
Bobbi nd Sierra Apr 11 Me too 6
I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13) Mar 29 Juanfat Kock 32
News Editorial: Tougher laws for DWIs welcomed (Mar '13) Mar 23 Helena 17
Ashley Furnture jobs (Mar '14) Feb '17 Just asking 3
pain doc in the area Feb '17 Big Hurt 2
See all Winston-Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winston-Salem Forum Now

Winston-Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winston-Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Winston-Salem, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,456 • Total comments across all topics: 280,291,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC