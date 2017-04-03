RCC/Progressive Design win award for CEIC
Randolph Community College's Continuing Education and Industrial Center was honored with The Innovator Award, part of the Piedmont Triad 2017 Sustainable Leadership Awards, at a ceremony held by the U.S. Green Building Council North Carolina on March 16 at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts in Winston-Salem. The Innovator Award seeks to recognize an innovative solution to a green building problem, including existing, new or renovated buildings, systems or operations.
