Primo Water Co. (PRMW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "Prime Water Corporation operates as a provider of three- and five-gallon purified bottled water and water dispensers sold through major retailers nationwide. The Company's water bottles can be sanitized and reused, crushed and recycled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Winston-Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|Steven Spencer
|8,434
|UNEAKBUY Top Unique Gadgets, Decor, Health
|7 hr
|UneakBuy
|1
|Mentally Ill Inmate Gets Nine Months in Solitary (Oct '08)
|20 hr
|Awake
|128
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Apr 17
|Shindman213
|69
|Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06)
|Apr 12
|Mom of 2
|343
|Bobbi nd Sierra
|Apr 11
|Me too
|6
|I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13)
|Mar 29
|Juanfat Kock
|32
Find what you want!
Search Winston-Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC