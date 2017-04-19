Primo Water Co. (PRMW) Downgraded by ...

Primo Water Co. (PRMW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: The Breeze

According to Zacks, "Prime Water Corporation operates as a provider of three- and five-gallon purified bottled water and water dispensers sold through major retailers nationwide. The Company's water bottles can be sanitized and reused, crushed and recycled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winston-Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 1 hr Steven Spencer 8,434
UNEAKBUY Top Unique Gadgets, Decor, Health 7 hr UneakBuy 1
News Mentally Ill Inmate Gets Nine Months in Solitary (Oct '08) 20 hr Awake 128
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) Apr 17 Shindman213 69
News Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06) Apr 12 Mom of 2 343
Bobbi nd Sierra Apr 11 Me too 6
I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13) Mar 29 Juanfat Kock 32
See all Winston-Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winston-Salem Forum Now

Winston-Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winston-Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Winston-Salem, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,905 • Total comments across all topics: 280,508,603

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC