Novant Health group offering 'Mommy-baby yoga' in baby's 1st year
Novant Health; spread across North Carolina, Virginia, South Carolina and Georgia; is offering joint yoga classes for mothers and their under-one-year-old babies in Winston-Salem , which end with a massage for baby. Practicing yoga with baby is a wonderful way to enjoy your baby's first year.
