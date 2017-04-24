Notice to Creditors
Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Clara Lee McLean , late of Haywood County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to my attorney at 110 Oakwood Drive, Suite 300, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27103-1958, on or before the 28th day of July, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery.
