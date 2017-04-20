North Carolina women's college addres...

North Carolina women's college addresses student concerns

A North Carolina women's college is working to meet a series of demands made by students after protests that lasted for more than a week, the school's president said. Salem College president Lorraine Sterritt told the Winston-Salem Journal that the school is committed to the value of diversity, and that bias and intolerance must have no place on the campus.

