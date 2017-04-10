North Carolina hospital systems to lift visitor restrictions...
Local media outlets report the restrictions are being lifted at Carolinas HealthCare, Novant Health Systems, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Cone Health. The organizations announced the move will take effect Tuesday at 7 a.m. The restrictions were implemented Feb. 24 for Novant Health Inc., Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Cone Health facilities throughout their respective networks.
Winston-Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|3 min
|Baybeh
|8,381
|Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06)
|Apr 12
|Mom of 2
|343
|Bobbi nd Sierra
|Apr 11
|Me too
|6
|I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13)
|Mar 29
|Juanfat Kock
|32
|Editorial: Tougher laws for DWIs welcomed (Mar '13)
|Mar 23
|Helena
|17
|Ashley Furnture jobs (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Just asking
|3
|pain doc in the area
|Feb '17
|Big Hurt
|2
