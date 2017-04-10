North Carolina hospital systems to li...

North Carolina hospital systems to lift visitor restrictions...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WSOCTV

Local media outlets report the restrictions are being lifted at Carolinas HealthCare, Novant Health Systems, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Cone Health. The organizations announced the move will take effect Tuesday at 7 a.m. The restrictions were implemented Feb. 24 for Novant Health Inc., Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Cone Health facilities throughout their respective networks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winston-Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 3 min Baybeh 8,381
News Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06) Apr 12 Mom of 2 343
Bobbi nd Sierra Apr 11 Me too 6
I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13) Mar 29 Juanfat Kock 32
News Editorial: Tougher laws for DWIs welcomed (Mar '13) Mar 23 Helena 17
Ashley Furnture jobs (Mar '14) Feb '17 Just asking 3
pain doc in the area Feb '17 Big Hurt 2
See all Winston-Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winston-Salem Forum Now

Winston-Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winston-Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Winston-Salem, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,527 • Total comments across all topics: 280,361,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC