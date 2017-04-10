NC House Republicans file bill to expand Medicaid
Republicans in the state House have filed a bill to extend Medicaid health care coverage to more adults, and to use assessments on hospitals to help pay for it. This is the first time that prominent Republicans have sought to add adults who now don't qualify to the government health insurance program.
