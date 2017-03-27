Man arrested in 2015 Winston-Salem ho...

Man arrested in 2015 Winston-Salem hotel shooting death

Authorities say police responded to the Innkeeper Hotel in July 2015 and found 34-year-old Rayshawn Lydell Hickson dead in one of the rooms. Roberts had already been awaiting trial on separate charges in the Forsyth County jail.

