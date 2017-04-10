Judge rejects guilty plea from man accused in fatal stabbing

A Forsyth County judge has rejected the guilty plea of a man accused of stabbing his girlfriend nearly 40 times, saying he's concerned about the man's mental competency. The Winston-Salem Journal reports Superior Court Judge David Hall stopped Friday's hearing for 55-year-old Ferjus Bernard Moore, saying he couldn't accept Moore's guilty plea to second-degree murder in the death of 43-year-old Cheryl Annise Bethea.

