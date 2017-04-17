Jennifer Roberts
Sixteen North Carolina mayors, including Charlotte's Jennifer Roberts, have asked mayors of cities across the country to reconsider their bans of travel to North Carolina. Chicago and Washington state this week became the latest to reaffirm travel bans that started after last year's passage of House Bill 2, widely seen as anti-LGBT.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Winston-Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|40 min
|Baybeh
|8,391
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|17 hr
|Shindman213
|69
|Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06)
|Apr 12
|Mom of 2
|343
|Bobbi nd Sierra
|Apr 11
|Me too
|6
|I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13)
|Mar 29
|Juanfat Kock
|32
|Editorial: Tougher laws for DWIs welcomed (Mar '13)
|Mar 23
|Helena
|17
|Ashley Furnture jobs (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Just asking
|3
Find what you want!
Search Winston-Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC