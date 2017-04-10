How Hiss Golden Messenger Remained Genuine Shifting From Niche Songcraft to Populist Folk-Rock

G olden Gunn , the 2013 Record Store Day collaboration between Hiss Golden Messenger and guitarist Steve Gunn, is a far-roving cosmic country oddity. Drifting through surrealist twang and colorfully distorted vistas, it conjures a character named Dickie Silk, whom the liner notes describe as "a full-hearted but road-damaged truck-drivin' man, a sad latter-day Stagger Lee, who dwells along the long distances these nine songs travel."

